Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Limoneira from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $43,626.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,444.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $141,794. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

