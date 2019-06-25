Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,061.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 543,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 320,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

