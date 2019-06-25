Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.83.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.60. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $240.33 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.84.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.06 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.29%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,226.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

