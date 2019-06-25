Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) Insider Buys A$137,250.00 in Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) insider Marc Vogts purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$137,250.00 ($97,340.43).

Marc Vogts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Marc Vogts purchased 400,000 shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$79,200.00 ($56,170.21).

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Vogts purchased 500,000 shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$129,000.00 ($91,489.36).

ASX MNS opened at A$0.18 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.20. Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.18 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.40 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. The company explores for natural flake graphite for use in various industries primarily batteries for storing electrical energy. Its flagship project includes 100% owned Nachu graphite project located in south east Tanzania.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.