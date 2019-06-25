Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE DOOR opened at $49.86 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Masonite International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

