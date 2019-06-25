Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTCH. ValuEngine cut Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.26.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Match Group by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,739,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

