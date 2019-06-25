Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Metro Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Metro Bank stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

