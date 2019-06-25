Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 20,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

