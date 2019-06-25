Morgan Stanley Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $90.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.