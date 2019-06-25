National Bank Financial Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.10. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$7.62 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$95.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.