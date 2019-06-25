National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

