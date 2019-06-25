National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI opened at $253.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $252.49 and a one year high of $335.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Western Life Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in National Western Life Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Recommended Story: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.