Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NBL traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,296. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Noble Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,442,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,069 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 179,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Noble Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

