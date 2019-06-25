Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.