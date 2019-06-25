NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $95.80. 166,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $234,256,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $149,891,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $122,567,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 882,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 721,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.