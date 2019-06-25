Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 141.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

