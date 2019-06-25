Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 4,156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.60. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

