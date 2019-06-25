Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Outfront Media from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

OUT traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 1,835,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,335,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,941,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Outfront Media by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Outfront Media by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,844,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 756,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

