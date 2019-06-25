Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and Warrior Met Coal (OTCMKTS:HCC) Head to Head Comparison

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal $1.38 billion 0.97 $696.79 million $8.67 2.98

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Warrior Met Coal 0 3 5 0 2.63

Warrior Met Coal has a consensus price target of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Paringa Resources does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal 47.10% 71.47% 32.11%

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

