Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nanoco Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of LON:NANO opened at GBX 9.46 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.33. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Michael Edelman sold 45,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £24,730.38 ($32,314.62). Also, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 73,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total value of £28,516.80 ($37,262.25). Insiders sold 179,597 shares of company stock worth $8,237,358 over the last quarter.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

