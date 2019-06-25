PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $124.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,494 shares of company stock worth $6,173,705 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $134.14. 2,480,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

