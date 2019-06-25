Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $59.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Perion Network posted sales of $62.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $248.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.40 million to $250.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $262.65 million, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.