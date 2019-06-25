ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. 401,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.61. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,226,000 after acquiring an additional 402,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,690,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 915,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

