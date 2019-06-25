Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.26.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 27.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 309.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

