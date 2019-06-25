Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $4.12 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

