Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ranger Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $40,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $86,320 and have sold 56,983 shares worth $437,416. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.