Raymond James Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$15.25

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.31.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.4620088 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

