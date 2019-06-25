Reef Casino Trust (RCT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 11th

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX RCT traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting A$2.48 ($1.76). 8,450 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.78. Reef Casino Trust has a 52 week low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of A$3.35 ($2.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

About Reef Casino Trust

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

