Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

