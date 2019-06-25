Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated an average rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after acquiring an additional 981,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.