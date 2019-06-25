RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.57.

RPM stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

