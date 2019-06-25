Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,413,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,291,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock worth $17,844,533. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after buying an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 933,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

