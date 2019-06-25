Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $144.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $78,514,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $51,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,750,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,558,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,244,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 355,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

