Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $82,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

