SolGold (LON:SOLG) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON:SOLG opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.93. SolGold has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of $623.13 million and a P/E ratio of -42.19.

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

