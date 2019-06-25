Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €16.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.14 ($17.61).

SZU stock opened at €14.42 ($16.77) on Friday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €15.02 ($17.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.91.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

