Svb Leerink Begins Coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.79 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.25. Equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

