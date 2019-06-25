Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $41.23 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $160.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares in the company, valued at $336,467.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,281,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,670,000 after acquiring an additional 795,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 217,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,524,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,510,000 after acquiring an additional 330,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

