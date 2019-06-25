Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Textron by 4,444.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 120.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 46,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.