The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

ENSG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 216,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $11,868,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,547 shares of company stock worth $242,252. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

