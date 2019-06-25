Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $52,131.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,495 shares in the company, valued at $238,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 23.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 418,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 658,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

