Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCDA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Empire boosted their price target on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $470,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

