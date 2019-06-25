Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 526,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,616. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $869.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 33,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $820,935.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

