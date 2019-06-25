Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Tucows has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $801,360 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

