UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. UGI has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.