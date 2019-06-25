ValuEngine Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Compass Point lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $554,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

