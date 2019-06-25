Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

VSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Versum Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:VSM opened at $51.49 on Friday. Versum Materials has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.56 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Versum Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,282,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,264,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Versum Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Versum Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Versum Materials by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

