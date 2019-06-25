Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIAB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Viacom stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01. Viacom has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Viacom during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Viacom by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Viacom by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

