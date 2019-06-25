Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visteon to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 502,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,809. Visteon has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,897.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Visteon by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Visteon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Visteon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.