Wedbush Cuts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $50.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of CCL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07. Carnival has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.09%. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,488,000 after buying an additional 188,640 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 67,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 759.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

